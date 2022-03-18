46 F
Friday, March 18, 2022
Mitchell County Courthouse Seeking Sealed Bids

By Sunflower State Radio

Mitchell County Courthouse is seeking bids for concrete replacement of parking and sidewalks at located at 111 S. Hersey Ave., Beloit, KS 67420. Approximate 11,500 square feet of parking lot, 500 feet of curb, 500 feet of sidewalk is to be removed and replaced with new concrete. For project specs and information contact Supervisor Brian Streit at 785-534-0362. Mitchell County reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. Due date will be April 12th, 2022 by 5 PM. Bids will be opened on April 18th, 2022 at 10 am at the Mitchell County Commissioner Meeting.

Sunflower State Radio

