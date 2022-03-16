Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 3/14/2022

Marysville City Council met Monday and heard from former council members Diane Schroller and Darlene Boss, who shared a list of ideas that could work to assist with homeowner improvements, improve blighted neighborhoods, and better the community. They noted current programs available, including sidewalk reimbursement, and cost share for economic assistance through removal of blighted properties, noting the number of such applications that have been approved.

Other ideas were pursuing grants that could fund doors, windows, paint, lumber, and landscape, particularly for low income and older residents. They mentioned the Community Reinvestment Act, which could prompt financial institutions to contribute. The pair also encouraged outreach regarding programs available and reminded of the process involved with city codes. Free landfill day, and city pickup of larger items annually were suggested, and they asked that a committee perhaps be formed to pursue and address such issues and opportunities.

Discussion continued later in the meeting, with comments that city funding for private improvements may not be available, but that grant funding could be considered if available. Code enforcement, and the challenge of getting repeat offenders to make changes were also brought up.

Council unanimously approved a Community Development Block Grant that would help fund a multimillion-dollar upgrade to the city sewage lagoon system. Options were considered for disposal of the current city sewer truck, which is being replaced with a new one. Consigning, selling, salvaging, or transitioning for use as a dump truck were among ideas presented. Consensus was to get cost estimates for changing out to a dump truck.

Flooring options for the new fire station were considered. Council members questioned why the roughly $12,000 cost was not factored into the original bid specifications. Consensus was to gather more information and come back with revised estimates.

Replacement options for bleachers at Feldhausen Field were presented, expected at some $27,000 to replace with aluminum. Going out for fundraising was mentioned, noting that the rec budget didn’t currently have additional funding with recent improvements including lights and fencing. No action was taken.

Approval was given for the Kiwanis Club to use City Park for the annual easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon, April 9th.

As a reminder, vehicles need to be moved off downtown streets Friday after midnight through 7 a.m. for street cleaning. Signs are posted for affected areas.