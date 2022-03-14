HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 3-14-22 STATE BASKETBALL RECAP-KU WINS BIG 12-NCAA TOURNAMENT FIELD SET-BRADY RETURNS By Sports Ticket March 14, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Previous articleRoyals Invite 21 Players To Major League Spring Training Sports Ticket Related Articles Professional Sports Royals Invite 21 Players To Major League Spring Training Professional Sports Royals Announce Revised 2022 Spring Training Schedule KNDY Local Sports Twin Valley League All-League Basketball Teams Announced Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Clay Center Man Sentenced To More Than Nine Years In Prison For Sex Crimes Kansas unemployment rate slides to 2.6%, lowest rate in more than a decade Linn County man arrested for terrorism and criminal threat Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Wild Birds in Kansas Senate bill mandates limit on local Kansas governments, school boards amid public health threats Senate soundly shuts down year-round firework sales over amendment concerns U.S. government shutdown days away as Congress struggles on Ukraine aid, COVID-19 relief UPDATE: Homicide Investigation In Rush County Leads To Multiple Arrests Load more