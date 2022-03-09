State Basketball Action Begins Today With Valley Heights & Hanover On FM 95.5

State basketball tournaments tip off in Kansas Wednesday. Valley Heights girls 21-2 are fifth seed, and face fourth seed Berean Academy 22-1 this afternoon at 4 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, with the game live on FM 95.5.

Hanover boys 22-1 are top seed, and face eighth seed Central Plains with 4 wins this evening at 6 from Barton Community College in Great Bend, with the game live on FM 95.5.

On Thursday, Centralia girls open play at 6 in Dodge City, and Hanover girls tip off at 8 from Great Bend, live on FM 95.5.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off in Kansas City, with Kansas State taking the court tonight at 6, live on AM 1570/FM 94.1. Kansas opens play Thursday afternoon at 2, live on FM 95.5.