Area Basketball Teams To Compete In Sub-State Championship Contests Saturday

In sub-state semifinals Friday night, Hanover girls win over Wetmore handily 63-27, advancing to the Saturday championship at Axtell versus Linn, who took Wakefield 53-31.

Frankfort Lady Wildcats held off a challenge, defeating Doniphan West 41-38, and they will host Centralia Saturday night, the Lady Panthers win over Troy 53-24 to advance.

At Republic County, the Washington County Lady Tigers held off Rock Hills 33-26 to advance to Saturday nights finals.

In sub-state semifinals Thursday night, top seed Royal Valley boys ended Marysville’s season in a 66-40 decision and advance to face third seed Sabetha in a 3A championship, after the Blue Jays knocked off second seed Nemaha Central 46-43 in overtime.

Class 2A was girls’ action, as the top seed Valley Heights Lady Mustangs held off Bennington 74-40 advancing to play six seed St. Mary’s who took Wabaunsee 48-30. Girls title game Saturday at 5:30 at Republic County.

Class 1A DI saw Solomon boys defeating Washington County 58-39, while top seed Clifton-Clyde outlasted Lincoln 70-26. Top seed Cair Paravel stopped the Centralia boys 58-52, and Troy edged the Frankfort Wildcats 34-32.

Finally, in class 1A DII, top seed Hanover boys had little trouble topping Southern Cloud 66-35, advancing to face six seed Axtell, a comeback 59-55 winner over Wetmore.

On Saturday, KNDY with live coverage from Axtell begins at 5:30 with the Eagles hosting Hanover boys, and the Hanover girls face Linn following. Tune KNDY-FM 95.5, kndyradio.com, and our mobile app.

At Frankfort, the boys’ championship at 5:30 pits Cair Paravel against Troy, and in the nightcap Frankfort girls host Centralia. Clifton-Clyde boys host Solomon, and in the girls’ action Saturday at 7, Washington County tips off versus Clifton-Clyde. Finally, at Republic County, the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs play St. Mary’s at 5:30, with the boys’ championship to follow.