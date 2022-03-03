HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 3-3-22 HS BBALL-KU VS TCU AGAIN-KU BENCH By Sports Ticket March 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous article3-3-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS Sports Ticket Related Articles The Sports Ticket 3-3-22 HS BBALL-KU VS TCU AGAIN-KU BENCH The Sports Ticket 3-3-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS NCKS Sports [NCKS] Area State Wrestling Champions Named Athletes of the Week Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Former Kansas attorney general Phill Kline subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee Senate approves three nominees to Kansas Board of Regents after unprecedented scrutiny K-State Removes Mask Requirement On All Campuses, Effective March 2nd Commerce agency seeks public scrutiny of 36 broadband infrastructure projects Kansas agrees new mail ballot restrictions are unconstitutional, will pay legal fees Health Advisory, Safety Tips Issued During Flint Hills Burning Season Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board to Hold Virtual Meeting March 4 Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $5 Million to Improve Bridge Projects Load more