83.3 F
Salina
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
HomeKNDY Local Sports
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Sets Sub-State Broadcast Plans; Semifinal Pairings For Thursday & Friday

By Bruce Dierking

KNDY will feature live coverage of class 1A DII from Axtell Thursday, with the Hanover and Southern Cloud Boys tipping off at 6, and Axtell Boys hosting Wetmore at 7:30. Live coverage continues Friday with the Linn girls facing Wakefield at 6, and Hanover girls meet Wetmore at 7:30. Game live on FM 95.5.

1A DII Thursday at Frankfort has the Centralia boys taking on Cair Paravel at 6, and the Frankfort boys host Troy at 7:30. Friday, the Centralia girls meet Troy at 6, and Frankfort girls host Doniphan West at 7:30.

1A DI at Clifton-Clyde has the Washington County boys taking on Solomon Thursday at 6, with Clifton-Clyde hosting Lincoln at 7:30. On Friday, the Washington County girls take on Rock Hills at 6, and Clifton Clyde will host Blue Valley at 7:30.

Class 2A at Republic County has the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs facing Bennington Thursday at 7:30, and in class 3A at Silver Lake, Marysville boys will tip off with Royal Valley at 7:30, the game broadcast live on AM 1570/FM 94.1.

Previous article3-2-22 BELOIT GIRLS WIN-KU LOSES AGAIN-MLB OWNERS BS
Bruce Dierking

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.