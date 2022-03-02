KNDY Sets Sub-State Broadcast Plans; Semifinal Pairings For Thursday & Friday

KNDY will feature live coverage of class 1A DII from Axtell Thursday, with the Hanover and Southern Cloud Boys tipping off at 6, and Axtell Boys hosting Wetmore at 7:30. Live coverage continues Friday with the Linn girls facing Wakefield at 6, and Hanover girls meet Wetmore at 7:30. Game live on FM 95.5.

1A DII Thursday at Frankfort has the Centralia boys taking on Cair Paravel at 6, and the Frankfort boys host Troy at 7:30. Friday, the Centralia girls meet Troy at 6, and Frankfort girls host Doniphan West at 7:30.

1A DI at Clifton-Clyde has the Washington County boys taking on Solomon Thursday at 6, with Clifton-Clyde hosting Lincoln at 7:30. On Friday, the Washington County girls take on Rock Hills at 6, and Clifton Clyde will host Blue Valley at 7:30.

Class 2A at Republic County has the Valley Heights Lady Mustangs facing Bennington Thursday at 7:30, and in class 3A at Silver Lake, Marysville boys will tip off with Royal Valley at 7:30, the game broadcast live on AM 1570/FM 94.1.