2A & 3A Sub-State Basketball Pairings Released Wednesday

Marysville girls’ and boys’ teams open first round play at Hiawatha Monday, girls at 6, boys follow at 7:30. MHS Lady Bulldogs are #7 seed 9-11 facing second seed Hiawatha 16-3 in a rematch of the season opener which the Lady Red Hawks won 46-38. Top seed Silver Lake hosts Royal Valley, third seed Nemaha Central is home to Sabetha, and the four/five seeds are Jeff West and Rossville. MHS boys are #5 seed 9-11 facing #4 Hiawatha 9-10, the Red Hawks took the season opener over Marysville by one on a last second shot. Bulldog basketball first round games in sub state Monday, begin at 6 live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1. Winners advance to semifinals next Thursday/Friday at Silver Lake.

Silver Lake Substate Brackets: Boys | Girls

Valley Heights Lady Mustangs 18-2 are top seed, and host Republic County 0-20 Monday night at 7 in the Republic County 2A sub state, while second seed Ell-Saline meets Wabaunsee, third seed Herington takes on St. Mary’s, and four/five seeds Bennington and Salina Sacred Heart tip off. On the boys’ side, Valley Heights Mustangs are #6 seed 4-10 tipping off at third seed Wabaunsee 14-5 Tuesday at 7. Top seed St. Mary’s boys host Herington, second seed Sacred Heart entertains Ell-Saline, and four/five seeds Bennington and Republic County meet first round. Winners advance to semifinals next Thursday/Friday at Republic County.

Republic County Substate Brackets: Boys | Girls