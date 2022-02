Marysville high school wrestlers won the regional title at Hillsboro Saturday, advancing eight boys to state competition at Fort Hays State University Friday/Saturday 2/25-26.

Advancing to state are Carter Trimble, Kai Barton, Beau Wassenberg, Tayven Wilson, Gable Fredrickson, Jacob Haefele, Juandre Walton, and Garrison Craig. Ella Johnson also advanced to the girls state tournament to be held in Salina.