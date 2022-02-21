HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 2-21-22 CURRY GOES OFF-KU KSU WSU-JUWAN HOWARD INCIDENT By Sports Ticket February 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleNo. 6 Kansas Withstands West Virginia, 71-58Next articleMarysville High Advances 9 Wrestlers To State Competition Sports Ticket Related Articles College Sports Jayhawks to Host Wildcats Tuesday in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown KDNS Local Sports KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/20 Nebraska Headlines Residents at site of proposed big lake near Gretna have plenty of questions Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines House rebounds to endorse constitutional amendment on administrative regulations Two teachers, school board member wary of proposed K-12 legislation in Kansas KDA Announces Specialty Crop Grant Opportunity KDHE Amends Travel Related Quarantine List Kansas election official urges legislators to avoid restricting drop boxes for advance ballots UPDATE: Apprehended – Minimum Security Inmate Walks Away From Hutchinson Correctional Facility Kansas Senate prepares to introduce maps for redistricting of legislative seats Voting rights groups launch court battle over new Kansas congressional map Load more