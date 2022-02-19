KSHSAA Announces 1A Sub-State Basketball Pairings

At Axtell 1A DII the Hanover girls’ and boys’ teams are top seeds, with first round byes. Boys first round Thursday (2/24) second seed Wetmore also draws a bye, third seed Axtell 9-10 will host 6 seed Linn 3-15, while four seed southern cloud 5-10 will host number 5 Wakefield 5-13. Top seed Hanover boys 19-1 meet the Southern Cloud/Wakefield winner Thursday, March 3rd in semifinals at Axtell, and second seed Wetmore 14-6 will take on the Axtell/Linn winner. Girls first round Friday (2/25) second seed Linn 12-7 also earns a bye. Third seed Wakefield 8-11 hosts number 6 southern cloud 0-12, while five seed Axtell 3-17 tips off at four seed Wetmore 4-15. Top seed Hanover girls 16-4 face the Axtell/Wetmore winner Friday March 4 in semifinals at Axtell, and second seed Linn will take on the Wakefield/Southern Cloud winner.

Axtell Substate Brackets: Boys | Girls

In the Frankfort 1A DI sub state girls’ division, undefeated Centralia is top seed, and second seed Doniphan West 14-5 each earn first round byes, with third seed Frankfort girls 12-7 hosting six seed Onaga 4-14 this Friday (2/25), and fourth seed Cair Paravel 10-7 is host to five seed Troy 8-12. Centralia meets the Cair Paravel/Troy winner in semifinals at Frankfort Friday, March 4th, while Doniphan West will take on the Frankfort/Onaga winner. On the boys’ side Cair Paravel is top seed 13-3, and the Frankfort boys are second seed 14-6 each with first round byes. Third seed Troy 13-7 hosts number six Onaga 5-14 this Thursday, while four seed Centralia 11-8 entertains five seed Doniphan West 7-12. Cair Paravel meets the Centralia/Doniphan West winner in semifinals Thursday 3/3 at Frankfort, with the Frankfort boys to host the Troy/Onaga winner.

Frankfort Substate Brackets: Boys | Girls

Washington County boys 3-15 are the sixth seed in the Clifton-Clyde sub state, and open play this Thursday (2/24) at third seed Blue Valley-Randolph 9-11 with the winner advancing to face second seed Solomon March 3rd. Lincoln hosts Rock Hills in other first round play, with the winner to face top seed host Clifton-Clyde.

Washington County girls 10-9 will host six seed Solomon this Friday (2/25), with the winner advancing to face second seed Rock Hills Friday, March 4th at Clifton-Clyde. Lincoln hosts Blue Valley in other first round play, with the winner to face top seed host Clifton-Clyde.

Clifton-Clyde Substate Brackets: Boys | Girls

2A Valley Heights and 3A Marysville team seeding will be announced Wednesday, with first round play beginning February 28th and March 1st. The Mustangs are in the Republic County substate, and Marysville is in the Silver Lake substate.