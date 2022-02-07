HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 2-7-22 KU ROLLS-KSU WSU WIN-PRO BOWL-MAHOMES-COACHING HIRES By Sports Ticket February 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous article[NCKS] Wrestling Results-2/5/22Next articleKD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/6 Sports Ticket Related Articles KDNS Local News KD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/6 The Sports Ticket 2-7-22 KU ROLLS-KSU WSU WIN-PRO BOWL-MAHOMES-COACHING HIRES NCKS Sports [NCKS] Wrestling Results-2/5/22 Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Officer-Involved Shooting Following Apparent Homicide in Aggieville Kansas governor vetoes GOP congressional map, calls for bipartisan compromise House bill delays rebidding state’s $3.9 billion Medicaid contracts until after governor’s race UPDATE: Homicide investigation in Osborne County Senate takes up legislation to regulate use of autonomous vehicles in Kansas Bill opens public school sports, extracurricular activities to virtual or homeschool students Kansas Rep. Suzi Carlson jailed after drunk driving citation in Topeka Governor Laura Kelly Announces January Total Tax Collections Continue to Exceed Estimates Load more