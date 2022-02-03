HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 2-3-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS By Sports Ticket February 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous article[NCKS] Cunningham Named Athlete of the WeekNext article2-3-22 KSTATE WINS-SIGNING DAY-NFL COACHING VACANCIES Sports Ticket Related Articles The Sports Ticket 2-3-22 KSTATE WINS-SIGNING DAY-NFL COACHING VACANCIES The Sports Ticket 2-3-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS NCKS Sports [NCKS] Cunningham Named Athlete of the Week Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines UPDATE: Homicide investigation in Osborne County Senate takes up legislation to regulate use of autonomous vehicles in Kansas Bill opens public school sports, extracurricular activities to virtual or homeschool students Kansas Rep. Suzi Carlson jailed after drunk driving citation in Topeka Governor Laura Kelly Announces January Total Tax Collections Continue to Exceed Estimates Kansas Sorghum Growers Board Reelected Kent Winter As President USDA Invests Nearly $23 Million To Improve Community Infrastructure For Rural Towns Across Kansas Kansas Regulators Approve $11.47 Bill Hike For Black Hills Customers Load more