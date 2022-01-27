Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/25/2022

Marysville City Council Tuesday announced hiring Matt Simpson as Marysville Police Chief, replacing Todd Ackerman who was fired last September. Council had met in executive session toward the end of Monday night’s meeting but returned with the mayor reporting that no binding decisions were made. Simpson has been with the Marysville Police Department for the past several years, and he recently returned from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia participating in a 10-week international training.

On Monday, council approved a review of 26 nominations from the Black Squirrel 50th Anniversary Committee recognizing honorary black squirrel citizens, who will receive a letter acknowledging such. A 90-day extension until May 10th was granted for repair of a property at 206 N. 10th street that was damaged by fire in February of last year and is currently being remodeled. The vote was 4-2 with councilman Todd Frye expressing concern that 90 days was too much time. A proposal to name the Boy Scout Cabin in honor of Doc Lyhane was approved, and the swimming pool policy changes were approved as recommended.

A $25,000 bid for storm sewer assessment along the 7th street corridor, sections of U.S. Highway 36, and Frank Marshall Drive were approved. Council approved a 5% increase to the base pay scale levels, respective of the annual increase approved previous. A bid was approved from CES Engineers for design, bid, and engineering services for U.S. Highway 36 manhole cover repairs, and a waterline project proposed on 8th street. Low bid of $399,000 was approved for purchase of a new sewer truck, which would replace a 2004 model, which could be traded in or sold direct if a buyer can be found. Purchase was unanimously approved, with the balance to be financed for five years at 2.82% locally.

Approval was given for 2 sewer pump repairs at $10,000, $80,000 toward continuing a project updating water meters, and $12,000 for galvanized steel posts for the Legion baseball outfield fence. Anyone interested in volunteering to help paint the fencing is encouraged to contact Marysville City Hall. Work can be done anytime weekdays, inside at the city shop.