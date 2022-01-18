HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 1-18-22 NPL TRNY-RAMS WIN-BIG 12 TUESDAY-NFL OPENINGS By Sports Ticket January 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous article1-17-22 CHIEFS-COWBOYS FAIL-KSU UPSETS TECH-KU ROUTS WVNext articleKDHE Announces Changes to COVID-19 Contact Tracing Sports Ticket Related Articles Kansas Headlines Online Orders For Free At-Home COVID Tests To Begin Jan. 19 Kansas Headlines Kansas House Passes Bill Extending Governor’s Orders On Staff For Hospitals, Nursing Homes KQNK Local News Norton County Community Foundation to Hire a New Executive Director Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Online Orders For Free At-Home COVID Tests To Begin Jan. 19 Kansas House Passes Bill Extending Governor’s Orders On Staff For Hospitals, Nursing Homes KDHE Announces Changes to COVID-19 Contact Tracing Kelly’s budget allows early retirement of $586 million in debt, drops $600 million into reserve Inaugural Kansas Soybean Shipment Delivered To China KDHE Amends Travel Related Quarantine List 2022 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 First-Year Educators Update On Investigation Into Shooting Deaths In Larned Load more