HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 1-13-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS By Sports Ticket January 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous article[NCKS] Beisner Named Athlete of the Week Sports Ticket Related Articles The Sports Ticket 1-13-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS NCKS Sports [NCKS] Beisner Named Athlete of the Week College Sports Late 8-0 Run Lifts TCU past K-State, 60-57 Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Kelly’s budget allows early retirement of $586 million in debt, drops $600 million into reserve Inaugural Kansas Soybean Shipment Delivered To China KDHE Amends Travel Related Quarantine List 2022 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 First-Year Educators Update On Investigation Into Shooting Deaths In Larned Investigation into Shooting Deaths in Larned Kelly signs COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive orders due to medical staff shortages Legislature embarks on tumultuous redrawing of political maps with skeptical public watching Load more