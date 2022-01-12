52.8 F
Marysville & Blue Rapids Chamber Annual Meetings Planned; RSVP’s Due

By Bruce Dierking

RSVP due for the annual Blue Rapids Chamber of Commerce annual dinner meeting planned Tuesday, January 25th at the Blue Rapids Community Center, catered by Riverside Market, and will include a presentation by Valley Heights drama students. For information or reservation, contact president Crystal Gordon.

RSVP due of Marysville Chamber and Main Street annual meeting, this year to be held Saturday, January 22nd at the Wagon Wheel, with networking at 8:30 a.m., and meeting at 9. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Contact Executive Director Kate Tommer for information or reservation. Chamber and Main Street are planning a fundraiser toward updating the downtown sound system with a Love Marysville event planned Friday, February 11th with a come and go appetizer and drink competition among downtown Marysville merchants. Advance ticket sales will be announced soon.

