Cost of Living Adjustment Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions – 1/10/2022

The Marysville City Council met Monday, and revisited a conversation regarding cost of living increases for city employees. A proposal for a 5% increase was considered. Council asked for additional information regarding merit raises, and base pay.

Approval was given for purchase of a sport utility vehicle for the police department, with upgrades for a cost of $42,000, replacing an older vehicle with 100,000 miles.

Options were considered for rebuilding the outfield fence at Feldhausen Field, with approval given to purchase materials for first replacing center field, and as time allows completing right and left fields. Total cost for 8” 8’ cedar, plus supports, and paint for just over $37,000, plus the cost of metal galvanized posts.

Contribution of $56,000 from the former east side rural water district was acknowledged, representing 2/3 of an $80,000 account earmarked when the district was disbanded previously. The 2/3 contribution represents significant upgrades completed on 11th Road, and design engineering underway for 12th Road. The final 1/3 would be retained until work on Keystone Road is taken on.

City manager outlined a timeline for 12th Street Road, indicating that this year’s focus would be completing design details, including expansion of the U.S. Highway 36 intersection, then allowing the city to go out for grants toward road construction.