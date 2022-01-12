52.8 F
Salina
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Blue Valley Technologies To Deploy Fiber-To-The-Home To Marysville

By Bruce Dierking

Blue Valley Technologies plans to deploy fiber-to-the-home to Marysville residents. The engineering phase of this project is currently underway. Blue Valley updated Marysville’s coaxial network in 2015 and deployed fiber to the business district a year later. At present, the company provides, high speed internet, telephone, and cable television services over its current network.

They continue to evaluate the feasibility of fiber deployment to other areas. Fiber projects currently underway include the City of Bern, the rural area east of Winifred, and the rural area north of Frankfort.

Previous articleMarysville & Blue Rapids Chamber Annual Meetings Planned; RSVP’s Due
Next articleCost of Living Adjustment Part Of Marysville City Council Meeting Discussions – 1/10/2022
Bruce Dierking

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.