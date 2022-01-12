Blue Valley Technologies To Deploy Fiber-To-The-Home To Marysville

Blue Valley Technologies plans to deploy fiber-to-the-home to Marysville residents. The engineering phase of this project is currently underway. Blue Valley updated Marysville’s coaxial network in 2015 and deployed fiber to the business district a year later. At present, the company provides, high speed internet, telephone, and cable television services over its current network.

They continue to evaluate the feasibility of fiber deployment to other areas. Fiber projects currently underway include the City of Bern, the rural area east of Winifred, and the rural area north of Frankfort.