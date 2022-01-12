52.8 F
Salina
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeThe Sports Ticket
The Sports Ticket

1-12-22 #1 LOSES-KU ESCAPES-HS HOOPS-KSU WOMEN LOSE-NBA HOTTEST TEAM

By Sports Ticket

Previous articleHarris’ Last-Second Shot Pushes No. 9/10 Kansas past No. 15/16 Iowa State
Next articleMeet & Greet Planned For Superintendent Candidate Before Wednesday’s USD 364 Special BOE Meeting
Sports Ticket

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.