Sports Programming Changes For Saturday on KD 94 & Z-96.3

By Derek Nester

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM. Chiefs fans in North Central Kansas can tune into the Chiefs Radio Network broadcast with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on KD Country 94 (94.1 FM). Pregame will begin at 2:00 PM, and due to NFL rules, will be unavailable for internet streaming via our website or mobile apps.

This is due to a conflict with the Kansas Jayhawks, who travel to Lubbock, Texas on Saturday to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Pregame on the Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni begins at 2:30 PM, with tipoff at 3:00 PM on Z-96.3 The Lake. Internet streaming via our website and mobile apps is restricted to a 75-mile radius of Cawker City due to Learfield restrictions.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 2:00 PM – Chiefs Pregame on KD Country 94
  • 2:30 PM – Jayhawks Pregame on Z-96.3 The Lake
  • 3:00 PM – Jayhawks @ Red Raiders on Z-96.3 The Lake
  • 3:30 PM – Chiefs @ Broncos on KD Country 94 (94.1 FM)
