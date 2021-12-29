29.2 F
Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host George Mason on Jan. 1

By Derek Nester
Allen Fieldhouse - Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host George Mason on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. (CT) in Allen Fieldhouse, the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The addition of the Patriots to the schedule occurred after the Jan. 1 TCU at Kansas game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.

George Mason is currently 7-5 on the season. The Patriots have won three straight after their 68-44 win against American on Dec. 21.

Ticketing

  • Single-game tickets must be purchased specifically for the George Mason contest and will not be added to current season ticket holder accounts.
  • An exclusive presale will be held from 1 p.m. today until noon tomorrow for season ticket holders to purchase tickets for the George Mason contest.
  • The public ticket on-sale will begin Thursday, Dec. 30 at noon (CT). Fans may purchase tickets online at www.kuathletics.com/tickets.
  • Ticket pricing for the George Mason game:
    • Tiers 1-5: $25
    • Tiers 6-8: $20
    • General Admission: $15
  • KU students who redeemed tickets for the original TCU contest will have the George Mason game automatically added to their account.

Parking and Allen Fieldhouse Access

  • Parking for the George Mason contest will be free throughout campus on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • For those who have reserved parking in Lot 71, an email will be sent with specific instructions.
  • Beginning at 2 p.m., two hours prior to tip-off, KU Parking & Transit will have a shuttle service pick-up at stop 3 in Lot 301 Park and Ride for a fee of $5 per person.
  • Doors will open for KU students at 2 p.m. All other ticket holders may enter Allen Fieldhouse at 2:30 p.m.

TCU Tickets

  • Single-game ticket purchasers through KU Athletics will have access to exchange tickets for this game or keep the tickets for the rescheduled TCU game once announced. An email will be sent to those fans with a form to complete letting us know of their choice. If fans do not fill out this form by Thursday, at 5pm (CT), the system will default to keeping their TCU tickets.
  • Those who have TCU at KU tickets will be able to use those when that game date and time is announced.
  • For any fans that purchased TCU tickets on the secondary market, you must go through that specific site for details on ticket exchanges or refunds.
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
