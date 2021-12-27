Kansas Game Versus TCU Postponed

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas men’s basketball game versus TCU on Saturday, Jan. 1 has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.

KU is currently working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game for a later date this season that works for both teams.

All tickets that have been purchased to Saturday’s game versus TCU will be valid for the rescheduled contest later in the season. For any additional questions, please contact the Kansas Ticket Office by email (kutickets@ku.edu).