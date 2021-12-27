39.5 F
Jayhawks to Host Nevada Dec. 29 in Allen Fieldhouse

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Nevada on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. (CT) inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Tickets for the previously scheduled Dec. 29 game versus Harvard will be valid for admission to the Nevada contest and will not be re-issued.

The Kansas-Nevada game was scheduled after Harvard canceled the Dec. 29 contest because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Crimson program. Nevada had its Dec. 29 game against San Jose State postponed due to COVID-related concerns in the San Jose State program.

No. 7 Kansas (9-1) last played on Dec. 18 with an 80-72 home win against Stephen F. Austin. The Jayhawks have won five-consecutive games heading into the Nevada contest. KU had its Dec. 21 game at Colorado canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the CU program.

Nevada is 6-4 on the season and the Wolfpack have won five-straight contests after opening the 2021-22 season 1-4. Nevada defeated Loyola Marymount, 68-63, in its last outing on Dec. 18 in Reno, Nevada.

This series dates back to 1948 with Kansas leading the overall record versus Nevada, 4-2. Nevada edged Kansas 72-70 on Dec. 1, 2005, in Allen Fieldhouse in the last matchup.

Fans that have any questions regarding tickets may reach out to the KU Ticket Office at 785-864-3141 or kutickets@ku.edu. Additional tickets may be purchased here.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
