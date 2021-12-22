44.5 F
Royals Announce Home Game Times For 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 20, 2021) – In conjunction with the Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium, the Kansas City Royals today announced home game times for their 32-game exhibition schedule for 2022. Game dates and opponents were announced in August.

The Royals will begin their 20th season in the Cactus League on Saturday, February 26 vs. the Texas Rangers in a 2:05 p.m. CT start at Surprise Stadium.

Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on March 3 and 26. The Royals will host four night games during Cactus League play on Wednesday, March 9 vs. the Cubs (7:05 p.m. CT), Tuesday, March 15 vs. the Rockies (8:05 p.m. CT), Tuesday, March 22 vs. the Mariners (8:05 p.m. CT) and Thursday, March 24 vs. the Dodgers (8:05 p.m. CT).

Nine of the Royals’ first 10 home games will be played at 2:05 p.m. CT. Following Daylight Savings on March 13, the Royals’ two remaining daytime home games will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Rangers and Mariners, and four games vs. the Brewers, including two games in Milwaukee.

There are four split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games, on Friday, March 4, Friday, March 11, Thursday, March 17 and Thursday, March 24.

The Royals’ final game in Cactus League play will be on Saturday, March 26 as the road team vs. the Rangers. Following an off day on Sunday, March 27, the Royals will travel to Milwaukee to play two exhibition games vs. the Brewers on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29. Two days later, the Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 31 at Progressive Field vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

