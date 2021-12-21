24.9 F
K-State Picks Up 74-59 Win Over McNeese

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Markquis Nowell posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists to lead K-State in a 74-59 win over McNeese State on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 8-3 with their third straight win. McNeese State dropped to 3-9.

The visiting Cowboys led by as many as nine (26-17), but K-State closed the first half on an 18-2 run to hold a 35-28 halftime advantage. The Cats built led by as many as 21 in the second half and settled for the 15-point victory.

Nowell hit five of his eight shots on the night and went 7-for-8 at the foul line. He was joined in double figures by Nijel Pack (18 points) and Selton Miguel (17 points). Pack knocked down four three pointers on the night, as K-State hit 10 as a team from behind the arc. Miguel went 6-for-9 from the field.

Christian Shumate scored 18 points for McNeese State on 8-for-11 shooting from the field. Zach Scott also reached double figures for the Cowboys with 11.

