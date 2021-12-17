47.1 F
Salina
Friday, December 17, 2021
COVID-19 Issues Cause NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes

Raiders/Browns moved to Monday; WFT/Eagles & Seahawks/Rams moved to Tuesday

By Derek Nester

The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday, December 18 has been moved to Monday, December 20 at 4 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

The Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game scheduled for Sunday, December 19, have been moved to Tuesday, December 21.  Washington-Philadelphia and Seattle-Los Angeles Rams will both kick off at 6 p.m. CT on FOX and also will be available on NFL Sunday Ticket.

We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league.

We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.

The updated Week 15 schedule (all times CT):

Saturday, December 18
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts                  7:15 PM                 NFLN
Sunday, December 19
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills 12:00 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 PM CBS
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 12:00 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers 12:00 PM CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 3:05 PM CBS
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers 3:05 PM CBS
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens 3:25 PM FOX
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:20 PM NBC
Monday, December 20
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns                        4:00 PM            NFLN
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 7:15 PM ESPN
Tuesday, December 21
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams                       6:00 PM                     FOX
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles      6:00 PM                     FOX
