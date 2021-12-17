COVID-19 Issues Cause NFL Week 15 Schedule Changes

The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game scheduled for Saturday, December 18 has been moved to Monday, December 20 at 4 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

The Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game scheduled for Sunday, December 19, have been moved to Tuesday, December 21. Washington-Philadelphia and Seattle-Los Angeles Rams will both kick off at 6 p.m. CT on FOX and also will be available on NFL Sunday Ticket.

We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league.

We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.

The updated Week 15 schedule (all times CT):