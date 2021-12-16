HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 12-16-21 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS By Sports Ticket December 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous article[NCKS] Lutters Named Athlete of the WeekNext article12-16-21 NBA GAME WINNERS-CHIEFS AT CHARGERS-MEYER FIRED Sports Ticket Related Articles KDNS Local News Solomon Valley Community Foundation Announces November Match Campaign Results The Sports Ticket 12-16-21 NBA GAME WINNERS-CHIEFS AT CHARGERS-MEYER FIRED The Sports Ticket 12-16-21 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Extreme Winds, Wildfires and Earthquakes Reported Across Kansas Shortage of substitute teachers in Kansas opens door to temporary change in license rules A Note About Mobile Apps To Listen To Our Stations Episcopal Church Disciplines Former Leader of Kansas Foster Care Provider Investigation Ongoing into Shooting at Tate’s Bar in Manhattan Federal Funds To Help Address Pay Issues Fueling Kansas Senior Care Workforce Shortage WSU, KU, K-State Pause Vaccine Mandates Following Federal Court Decision Kansas Judge Throws Out Abortion Regulations, Saying They Infringed On Women’s Access To Care Load more