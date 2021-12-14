52.9 F
Kansas Sports

KBCA Weekly High School Basketball Rankings – 12/14/2021

By Derek Nester

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest
2. Washburn Rural
3. Shawnee Mission West
4. Olathe North
5. Derby
6. Topeka High
7. Blue Valley
8. Blue Valley North
9. Dodge City
10. Wichita Heights

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Andover Central
3. Salina Central
4. Lansing
5. Maize South
6. Emporia
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Goddard
9. St. James Academy
10. Andover

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Louisburg
3. Andale
4. Paola
5. Clearwater
6. Wellington
7. Labette County
8. Eudora
9. Rock Creek
10. Topeka Hayden

3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Nickerson
3. Cheney
4. Goodland
5. Nemaha Central
6. Phillipsburg
7. Cimarron
8. Silver Lake
9. Haven
10. Smoky Valley

2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Smith Center
6. Hillsboro
7. Berean Academy
8. Trego Community
9. Jackson Heights
10. Atchison County

1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Burlingame
2. Pretty Prairie
3. Coldwater-South Central
4. Little River
5. Centralia
6. Hodgeman County
7. St. John – Hudson
8. Highland-Doniphan West
9. Osborne
10. St. Paul

1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Lebo
3. Hanover
4. Golden Plains
5. Hutchinson Central Christian
6. Wheatland/Grinnell
7. Attica
8. Rural Vista
9. Linn
10. Ashland

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1. Lawrence-Free State
2. Blue Valley West
3. Blue Valley North
4. Lawrence
5. Olathe South
6. Dodge City
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Wichita Heights
10. Blue Valley Northwest

5A Boys

1. Maize
2. Andover
3. Blue Valley Southwest
4. Basehor – Linwood
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
6. Highland Park
7. Andover Central
8. Maize South
9. Hays
10. St. James Academy

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Tonganoxie
3. Abilene
4. Buhler
5. Chanute
6. Paola
7. Eudora
8. Topeka Hayden
9. Concordia
10. Towanda Circle

3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Cheney
3. Galena
4. Wichita Collegiate
5. Royal Valley
6. Nemaha Central
7. Wichita Trinity
8. Holcomb
9. Hays – TMP-Marian
10. Southeast of Saline

2A Boys
1. Hillsboro
2. Wabaunsee
3. St. Mary’s
4. Lyndon
5. Valley Falls
6. Ellinwood
7. Jefferson County North
8. Erie
9. Trego Community
10. Salina-Sacred Heart

1A-Div 1-Boys
1. Olpe
2. South Gray
3. Solomon
4. Meade
5. Wichita Classical School
6. Frankfort
7. Burlingame
8. Clifton-Clyde
9. Topeka-Cair Paravel
10. Little River

1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Hanover
2. Northern Valley
3. Axtell
4. Wheatland -Grinnell
5. Elyria Christian
6. Logan-Palco
7. Pawnee Heights
8. Greeley County -Tribune
9. Attica
10. St. John’s/Tipton

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

