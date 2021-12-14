KBCA Weekly High School Basketball Rankings – 12/14/2021

GIRLS RANKINGS
6A Girls
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest
2. Washburn Rural
3. Shawnee Mission West
4. Olathe North
5. Derby
6. Topeka High
7. Blue Valley
8. Blue Valley North
9. Dodge City
10. Wichita Heights
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Andover Central
3. Salina Central
4. Lansing
5. Maize South
6. Emporia
7. Bishop Carroll
8. Goddard
9. St. James Academy
10. Andover
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Louisburg
3. Andale
4. Paola
5. Clearwater
6. Wellington
7. Labette County
8. Eudora
9. Rock Creek
10. Topeka Hayden
3A Girls
1. Hugoton
2. Nickerson
3. Cheney
4. Goodland
5. Nemaha Central
6. Phillipsburg
7. Cimarron
8. Silver Lake
9. Haven
10. Smoky Valley
2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Valley Heights
4. Garden Plain
5. Smith Center
6. Hillsboro
7. Berean Academy
8. Trego Community
9. Jackson Heights
10. Atchison County
1A-Div 1-Girls
1. Burlingame
2. Pretty Prairie
3. Coldwater-South Central
4. Little River
5. Centralia
6. Hodgeman County
7. St. John – Hudson
8. Highland-Doniphan West
9. Osborne
10. St. Paul
1A-Div 2- Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Lebo
3. Hanover
4. Golden Plains
5. Hutchinson Central Christian
6. Wheatland/Grinnell
7. Attica
8. Rural Vista
9. Linn
10. Ashland
BOYS RANKINGS
6A Boys
1. Lawrence-Free State
2. Blue Valley West
3. Blue Valley North
4. Lawrence
5. Olathe South
6. Dodge City
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Wichita Heights
10. Blue Valley Northwest
5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Andover
3. Blue Valley Southwest
4. Basehor – Linwood
5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
6. Highland Park
7. Andover Central
8. Maize South
9. Hays
10. St. James Academy
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Tonganoxie
3. Abilene
4. Buhler
5. Chanute
6. Paola
7. Eudora
8. Topeka Hayden
9. Concordia
10. Towanda Circle
3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Cheney
3. Galena
4. Wichita Collegiate
5. Royal Valley
6. Nemaha Central
7. Wichita Trinity
8. Holcomb
9. Hays – TMP-Marian
10. Southeast of Saline
2A Boys
1. Hillsboro
2. Wabaunsee
3. St. Mary’s
4. Lyndon
5. Valley Falls
6. Ellinwood
7. Jefferson County North
8. Erie
9. Trego Community
10. Salina-Sacred Heart
1A-Div 1-Boys
1. Olpe
2. South Gray
3. Solomon
4. Meade
5. Wichita Classical School
6. Frankfort
7. Burlingame
8. Clifton-Clyde
9. Topeka-Cair Paravel
10. Little River
1A-Div 2-Boys
1. Hanover
2. Northern Valley
3. Axtell
4. Wheatland -Grinnell
5. Elyria Christian
6. Logan-Palco
7. Pawnee Heights
8. Greeley County -Tribune
9. Attica
10. St. John’s/Tipton