College Sports

Kansas and Indiana to Meet in a Home-and-Home Basketball Series Beginning Next Season

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Two of the winningest programs in college basketball history, Kansas and Indiana, have announced a home-and-home series starting next season. The Jayhawks will host the Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will return the trip the following season to Bloomington, Indiana for the first time since 1994 and face the Hoosiers on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“We haven’t played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule, two blue-bloods going after it, will certainly be a game that has national interest.”

Kansas has amassed 2,331 all-time victories, which ranks second among NCAA Division I schools. Indiana ranks 10th with 1,877 all-time wins. Kansas and Indiana have accounted for 10 national championships with both owning five. Indiana won two of its NCAA titles by defeating Kansas in the 1940 and 1953 title games with both matchups occurring in historic Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jayhawks have won six of the last eight matchups dating back to Dec. 29, 1981. IU won the first six meetings from 1940 to 1974. In the last matchup in 2016, Indiana defeated Kansas 103-99 in overtime  in the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu.

Kansas-Indiana Series

Indiana leads, 8-6

03/30/1940         Kansas City, Mo.*            L              42-60

03/18/1953         Kansas City, Mo.*            L              68-69

12/06/1971         Bloomington, Ind.            L              56-59

12/05/1972         Lawrence                            L              55-72

12/05/1973         Bloomington, Ind.            L              59-72

12/04/1974         Lawrence                            L              70-74

12/29/1981         New York, N.Y.^                 W            71-61

03/21/1991         Charlotte, N.C.$                 W            83-65

12/05/1992         Indianapolis, Ind.              W            74-69

03/27/1993         St. Louis&                            W            83-77

12/22/1993         Lawrence                            W            86-83 (OT)

12/17/1994         Bloomington, Ind.            L              61-80

12/16/1995         Kansas City, Mo.               W            91-83

11/11/2016         Honolulu, Hawaii+           L              99-103 (OT)

*NCAA Finals; ^ECAC Holiday Festival; $NCAA Southeast Regional; &NCAA Midwest Regional; +State Farm Armed Forces Classic

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

