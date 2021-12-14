52.9 F
K-State’s Vaughn Named Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following an impressive regular season that saw him total over 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards, Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn has been named one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced Tuesday.

Vaughn is the Wildcats’ first finalist for a national award for his work on the field since Tyler Lockett won the Johnny “Jet” Rodgers National College Football Return Specialist award following the 2014 season.

A product of Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn is joined on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist list by UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, Baylor running back Abram Smith, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes to the top offensive player who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must either be born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School, and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

A First Team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News, Vaughn finished the regular season ranking fifth in the nation in scrimmage yards per game (144.1). He is one of only two players with 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards this season, while he is 29 receiving yards shy of becoming just the fourth player in Big 12 history and third nationally in the last five years with 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in the same season.

Vaughn currently ranks sixth in the nation with 144.1 all-purpose yards this year, while he is third nationally among active players with a 134.1 career mark. He enters the Texas Bowl ranked eighth in school history in single-season rushing yards (1,258), fourth in single-season rushing yards per carry (5.88) and tied for 10th in single-season rushing touchdowns (14).

Vaughn and the four other finalists will travel to Tyler, Texas, for the award banquet on January 12, 2022, where the winner will be announced.

Kansas State takes on LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Tuesday, January 4, 2002, inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will be televised on ESPN.

