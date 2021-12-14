HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 12-14-21 HS HOOP PREVIEW-RAMS WIN-DEUCE VAUGHN By Sports Ticket December 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleEpiscopal Church Disciplines Former Leader of Kansas Foster Care ProviderNext articleA Note About Mobile Apps To Listen To Our Stations Sports Ticket Related Articles Kansas Sports KBCA Weekly High School Basketball Rankings – 12/14/2021 Kansas Headlines Shortage of substitute teachers in Kansas opens door to temporary change in license rules College Sports K-State’s Vaughn Named Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Shortage of substitute teachers in Kansas opens door to temporary change in license rules A Note About Mobile Apps To Listen To Our Stations Episcopal Church Disciplines Former Leader of Kansas Foster Care Provider Investigation Ongoing into Shooting at Tate’s Bar in Manhattan Federal Funds To Help Address Pay Issues Fueling Kansas Senior Care Workforce Shortage WSU, KU, K-State Pause Vaccine Mandates Following Federal Court Decision Kansas Judge Throws Out Abortion Regulations, Saying They Infringed On Women’s Access To Care Kansas Extends Deal For Patient Transfer System Used By 115 Hospitals During COVID-19 Surges Load more