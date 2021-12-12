Hot K-State Shooting Leads To 82-64 Win Over Green Bay

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Markquis Nowell scored a season-high 22 points to lead K-State in an 82-64 win over Green Bay on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State moved to 6-3, while Green Bay slipped to 2-8.

Nowell made seven of his 13 shots, including four makes from long range, while adding eight assists on the afternoon. K-State made a season-high 11 three pointers on a season-best 52.4 percent from behind the arc.

Ismael Massoud added a season-high 17 points. The sophomore made all five of his shots and was a perfect 4-for-4 from long range. Mark Smith posted another double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. It’s the third double-double for Smith this season. A total of nine players scored for K-State in the win.

K-State went 28-for-51 (54.9 percent) from the field with 17 assists on their 28 made field goals. The Cats held Green Bay to 4-for-17 shooting from long range.

Japannah Kellogg III scored a team-high 15 for Green Bay. Kamari McGee added 14.