Christmas Activities Planned This Weekend Across The Area

Blue Rapids annual Hometown Christmas is Saturday, December 11, with the fireman’s breakfast 7-11, craft sale and quilt raffle at the library 9-2, a Christmas bazaar in the Blue Rapids Gym, open house at the Blue Rapids Museum (9-3 including cookie decorating and clinker garden). A live nativity at 4, soup supper begins at 4:30 at the community center, a beard contest at 5, Santa greets youngsters 5-7, and the annual lighted parade is Saturday evening at 6. Entries should be in place on south Main by 5:30 pm, contact Bob Lindquist for entry information. Prizes are $25 chamber bucks for 1st, $15 second, and $10 third place with any motorized vehicle, including decorated golf carts welcome. Follow the Blue Rapids Facebook page for updates, hosted by the Blue Rapids Chamber.

Santa is to be at the Greenleaf mall Saturday at 9:30, and in Palmer at 1:30. Linn celebrates a hometown Christmas Saturday from 2-5, with Santa arriving at 2:30 as well as kids crafts and activities, refreshments, and drawings for door prizes. In Barnes, a window guessing contest begins at 3 with a dropbox for Christmas lists, Santa is to arrive at 4, with drawings for hams and the tree lighting to follow at 4:15 Saturday.

Blue Rapids annual Christmas lighting contest will off $25 chamber bucks for first place, $15 second, and $10 third place with judging December 18th from 5-9 p.m. City of Washington annual Christmas lighting contest will offer free electricity in December for first place, with $50 off for second and $25 off for third place winners, with judging Sunday, December 19th. The annual Light Up Marysville competition is underway, beginning December 11th.

Wymore Church of Christ living nativity is Saturday, December 11th from 6-8 pm, with drive by or activities inside which begin at 5.

Washington Rotary Club will host a festival of trees Saturday evening at 7 at the FNB meeting room, with silent and live auctions benefitting the horse soldier monument.

The Christmas in North Park tradition in Marysville continues Sunday evening, 5:30-7 pm.

The 2021 Axtell Ecumenical Christmas Choir will be performing the cantata sing with the angels on Sunday, December 12th at 7:30 p.m. At St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Axtell. This year’s cantata is directed by Stan Murphy, accompanied by Owen Zinke on the piano, and includes singers from the Axtell, Baileyville, Centralia, Frankfort, St. Benedict, Seneca, Salem, Summerfield, Vermillion, and Manhattan areas. Refreshments will be served in the St. Michael’s Church Hall after the cantata Sunday evening at 7:30.

The Pony Express Partnership for Children festival of trees continues through December 17th with bids for the online fundraising event accepted and items for bid on Facebook at the PEPC page. The Good Witch annual toy giveaway is planned Monday 9-5 and Tuesday 10-2 or until toys are gone at the Lincoln Center with parents and grandparents welcome to shop for donated toys for those in need. There is no income or eligibility qualifications, but they do request no children please.