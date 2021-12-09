K-State Edged by Marquette, 64-63

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Oso Ighodaro blocked a shot in the closing seconds as Marquette held off K-State by the score of 64-63 on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Golden Eagles improved to 8-2, while K-State slipped to 5-3.

The teams traded big plays in the final minutes. Marquette took a 64-60 lead with 30 seconds to play with a made three by Kam Jones. Mike McGuirl responded with a three pointer of his own to pull the Cats within a point with 19 seconds to play. K-State got the missed free throw they needed to get the ball back with a chance at the win. Ish Massoud drove baseline but had his shot rejected by Ighodaro to close out the game.

Mark Smith led three players in double figures with a game-high 17. Smith added eight boards on the night. Smith was joined in double figures by Massoud (16) and Markquis Nowell (11). Nowell flirted with a triple-double with 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Jones (15) and Justin Lewis (14) were the only players in double figures for Marquette. The Golden Eagles went 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) from the field in the second half.