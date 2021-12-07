31.2 F
Salina
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Kansas Defeats UTEP 78-52 in the Jayhawk Shootout Tuesday Night

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Led by a combined 43 points from senior Ochai Agbaji and junior Christian Bruan, Kansas led wire-to-wire against UTEP, 78-52 In the Jayhawk Shootout at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday evening.

Kansas improves to 7-1 on the season, while UTEP falls to 4-3. The Jayhawks improve 44-10 in games played at the T-Mobile Center and 230-84 all-time in games played Kansas City. The Jayhawks also evened up the series with the Miners at 3-3, winning each of the last three meetings.

Agbaji tallied his 13th career 20+ point game, scoring 23 points on 9-of-12 (75 percent) from the floor. Agbaji has scored in double-figures in each of the eight games so far this season.

Braun, of Burlington, Kan., hit double-figures for the seventh consecutive game on Tuesday, scoring 20 points on 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from the field. Over his last two games, Braun has combined for 51 points, the most over a two-game span in his career.

The Jayhawks wasted no time finding an advantage against the Miners, capitalizing on an early 10-0 run to start the game. The Kansas defense held UTEP scoreless for the first 6:37 of the game, led by redshirt sophomore Dajuan Harris’ three steals.

Kansas would extend its lead to as many as 27 (40-13), in the first half, while taking a 42-21 advantage into the locker room. The Miners’ 21 first half points were the fewest allowed by the Jayhawks in a half this season.

The second half was much more tightly contested, with Kansas outscoring UTEP 36-31 in the final 20 minutes. As a team, the Jayhawks shot 53.5 percent (30-of-56) from the floor, while outrebounding the Miners 40-29 in the game. Kansas also outscored UTEP 46-26 in the paint.

UTEP was led by 18 points from junior Souley Boum on 5-of-19 (26.3 percent) shooting. The Jayhawks held the Miners to 31.1 percent (19-of-61) from the floor, the lowest shooting percentage against KU this season.

The Jayhawks will return to action on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CT to host the Missouri Tigers for the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown.

Previous articleUPDATE: Located Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Marysville Man
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.