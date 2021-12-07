43.7 F
Farmers & Ranchers Complete Business At KFB’s 103rd Annual Meeting

By Derek Nester

MANHATTAN — Monday, nearly 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas wrapped up business for their farm organization during Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 103rd annual meeting.

The policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2022 legislative session. Topics of discussion included livestock marketing, carbon and health care.

Nemaha County farmer Jeff Grossenbacher was re-elected as vice president. Others elected to the board of directors include:

  • Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County
  • Tim Tyson, Linn County
  • Dan Schmidt, Marshall County
  • Jim Schmidt, McPherson County
  • Jim Sipes, Stanton County

Delegates also elected Laura Haffner, Ellis County, as chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee, and KFB recognized outgoing chair Marieta Hauser, Grant County, for her decade of service in that role.

Other activities included a host of agriculture-related workshops and speakers, including a keynote from Dale Moore, vice president of American Farm Bureau Federation.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Reps. Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner spoke during a policy update, which also included briefings from Kansas Farm Bureau staff on issues important to agriculture.

County Farm Bureaus and volunteers were recognized for their 2021 achievements.

More than $4,000 was raised through a silent auction sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Committee for the End Hunger campaign.

KFB Foundations’ Fundraiser featured Dave Lewis’ Fabulous Feud Gameshow. Sen. Jerry Moran attended for the dinner portion of the evening. More than $20,000 was raised to benefit Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture and Legal Foundation.

