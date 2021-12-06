HomeThe Sports Ticket The Sports Ticket 12-6-21 CFB RECAP-VENABLEs TO OU-KSU BEATS WSU-CHIEFS D By Sports Ticket December 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleLate Run Lifts K-State Over Wichita State, 65-59Next articleFarm Bureau Insight: Pride In Ownership Sports Ticket Related Articles KNDY Local News Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/29/2021 Kansas Headlines Governor Kelly Orders Flags Lowered Honoring Senator Bob Dole Agriculture News USDA Invests Over $800,000 in Energy Infrastructure In 26 Kansas Communities Stay Connected496FansLike104FollowersFollow511FollowersFollow - Advertisement - More Headlines Governor Kelly Orders Flags Lowered Honoring Senator Bob Dole USDA Invests Over $800,000 in Energy Infrastructure In 26 Kansas Communities Farm Bureau Insight: Pride In Ownership Bob Dole, Kansas political icon, dies at 98 after battle with lung cancer KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Harper County COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified In Southeast Nebraska Kansas Regents Name Richard Linton As 15th President of Kansas State University KBI Investigating Galena Death Load more