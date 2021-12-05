Late Run Lifts K-State Over Wichita State, 65-59

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

WICHITA, Kansas – A key 8-0 burst in the closing minutes helped K-State to a 65-59 win over Wichita State on Sunday evening. K-State improved to 5-2 on the season, while the Shockers dropped to 6-2.

With the game tied at 54 with two minutes remaining, Markquis Nowell scored five in a row for the Cats during the key 8-0 run. Wichita State got no closer than four the rest of the way. Nowell scored 11 of his team-best 16 points in the second half, including a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line. The transfer guard also added a game-high eight rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu added 14 points and six boards. Selton Miguel (12) and Mike McGuirl (10) also reached double figures.

K-State, who was without leading scorer Nijel Pack, won despite shooting just 21-for-62 (33.9 percent) from the field. The Cats trailed by 12 in the early stages of the game but took a 32-30 advantage to halftime.

K-State took good care of the basketball with just seven turnovers on the day. Defensively, the Cats turned 14 Wichita State turnovers into 15 points. K-State had seven steals in the win, led by Mark Smith’s three.

Wichita State was led by Morris Udeze’s 19 points. Tyson Etienne added 11 for the Shockers. Wichita State was 19-for-54 (35.2 percent) from the field overall and 5-for-23 (21.7 percent) from long range.