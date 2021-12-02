Big 12 Announces 2022 Football Conference Schedule

The Big 12 has released its 2022 football conference schedule. The slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the 12th consecutive season, culminating with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game.
Kansas will travel to West Virginia on September 10 in the league opener. After non-conference action on September 17, three more games are slated for September 24. The first full week of league play will take place on October 1. Two Thursday night games are designated for October with West Virginia hosting Baylor on October 13 and Oklahoma traveling to Iowa State on October 27. Each team will have a bye week during the season.
The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and any other special dates are due to the Conference by June 1, 2022. Institutions will announce the non-conference portion of their schedules.
2022 Big 12 Football Schedule (conference games only)
Saturday, September 10
Kansas at West Virginia
Saturday, September 24
Baylor at Iowa State
K-State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
Texas Tech at K-State
Oklahoma at TCU
West Virginia at Texas
Saturday, October 8
K-State at Iowa State
TCU at Kansas
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Thursday, October 13
Baylor at West Virginia
Saturday, October 15
Iowa State at Texas
Kansas at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at TCU
Saturday, October 22
Kansas at Baylor
K-State at TCU
Texas at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Thursday, October 27
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Saturday, October 29
Baylor at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at K-State
TCU at West Virginia
Saturday, November 5
Baylor at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas at K-State
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday, November 12
K-State at Baylor
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma at West Virginia
TCU at Texas
Saturday, November 19
TCU at Baylor
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
K-State at West Virginia
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Saturday, November 26
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at TCU
Kansas at K-State
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Saturday, December 3
Big 12 Football Championship Game (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)