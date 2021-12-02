Big 12 Announces 2022 Football Conference Schedule

The Big 12 has released its 2022 football conference schedule. The slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the 12th consecutive season, culminating with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game.

Kansas will travel to West Virginia on September 10 in the league opener. After non-conference action on September 17, three more games are slated for September 24. The first full week of league play will take place on October 1. Two Thursday night games are designated for October with West Virginia hosting Baylor on October 13 and Oklahoma traveling to Iowa State on October 27. Each team will have a bye week during the season.

The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and any other special dates are due to the Conference by June 1, 2022. Institutions will announce the non-conference portion of their schedules.

2022 Big 12 Football Schedule (conference games only)

Saturday, September 10

Kansas at West Virginia

Saturday, September 24

Baylor at Iowa State

K-State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

Saturday, October 1

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

Texas Tech at K-State

Oklahoma at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Saturday, October 8

K-State at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Thursday, October 13

Baylor at West Virginia

Saturday, October 15

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, October 22

Kansas at Baylor

K-State at TCU

Texas at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Thursday, October 27

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Saturday, October 29

Baylor at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at K-State

TCU at West Virginia

Saturday, November 5

Baylor at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas at K-State

Texas Tech at TCU

Saturday, November 12

K-State at Baylor

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at West Virginia

TCU at Texas

Saturday, November 19

TCU at Baylor

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

K-State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Saturday, November 26

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas at K-State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Oklahoma State