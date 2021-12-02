72.6 F
Salina
Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Big 12 Announces 2022 Football Conference Schedule

By Derek Nester

The Big 12 has released its 2022 football conference schedule. The slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the 12th consecutive season, culminating with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game.

Kansas will travel to West Virginia on September 10 in the league opener. After non-conference action on September 17, three more games are slated for September 24. The first full week of league play will take place on October 1. Two Thursday night games are designated for October with West Virginia hosting Baylor on October 13 and Oklahoma traveling to Iowa State on October 27. Each team will have a bye week during the season.

The top two finishers in the regular season standings will compete for the Conference title in the Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and any other special dates are due to the Conference by June 1, 2022. Institutions will announce the non-conference portion of their schedules.

2022 Big 12 Football Schedule (conference games only)
Saturday, September 10
Kansas at West Virginia

Saturday, September 24
Baylor at Iowa State
K-State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech

Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
Texas Tech at K-State
Oklahoma at TCU
West Virginia at Texas

Saturday, October 8
K-State at Iowa State
TCU at Kansas
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Thursday, October 13
Baylor at West Virginia

Saturday, October 15
Iowa State at Texas
Kansas at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, October 22
Kansas at Baylor
K-State at TCU
Texas at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Texas Tech

Thursday, October 27
Oklahoma at Iowa State

Saturday, October 29
Baylor at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at K-State
TCU at West Virginia

Saturday, November 5
Baylor at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas at K-State
Texas Tech at TCU

Saturday, November 12
K-State at Baylor
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma at West Virginia
TCU at Texas

Saturday, November 19
TCU at Baylor
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Texas at Kansas
K-State at West Virginia
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Saturday, November 26
Baylor at Texas
Iowa State at TCU
Kansas at K-State
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Saturday, December 3
Big 12 Football Championship Game (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

Previous article[NCKS] 2021-22 KSHSAA Winter Sports Postseason Assignments
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.