Another Busy Weekend With Holiday Openings & Celebrations Planned

“Merrysville” Christmas opening is Saturday, December 4th with the Marshall County Community Band performing downtown at 10 a.m., and the Santa parade begins at 11 running west from the historic courthouse to 8th street, ending at the Santa house on the Koester block where he will greet youngsters until 1. A live nativity is also planned on the Koester block, with camel rides from 11-1. Pony Express Partnership for Children is hosting their annual breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m. at the Lincoln Center on north 4th street. Marshall County historic courthouse will be open from 9-2 decorated with vintage Christmas trees, the Flint Hills Dulcimer Club will perform at 1, and the Cook family at 1:30. The Makers and Shakers holiday shops with home-based vendors will be open at 812 Broadway in Marysville Saturday, and then through next weekend.

Waterville Community Connections will feature Christmas on Commercial Street Saturday, December 4th with kids crafts and activities downtown from 4-7 p.m., including cookie and gingerbread house making, a hot chocolate and coffee bar, snacks, and goodies downtown, and Mrs. Claus story time at the library. Santa Express rail rides on the Central Branch will run 3-4:30, with Santa arriving at 5. Soup and cinnamon rolls offered at the community center beginning at 5, and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony is planned at 6 Saturday in Waterville.

Frankfort 12th annual Hometown Holiday Festival is Saturday, featuring a festival of trees downtown Saturday 9-3. See them and bid on the displays with all proceeds going toward the schools giving tree, and local food pantry.

Marshall County Community Choir will present the annual Christmas Cantata Sunday afternoon at 2 in the Fellowship Hall of the United Methodist Church at 1500 North Street in Marysville.

Local riders with the National Pony Express Association are carrying Christmas cards, that will be stamped with the Pony Express logo. Drop off pre-addressed, and stamped cards along with free will donation at drop boxes including Citizen State Banks in Marysville, Hanover, and Waterville, the First National Bank in Frankfort, and Ehnens Automotive in Marysville before December 11th. All proceeds raised with be contributed to the local food pantry.