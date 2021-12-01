50.9 F
Salina
Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Shockers Rally Past Oklahoma State 60-51

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Wichita State Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – When the going got tough, Ricky Council IV got going.

Wichita State’s second-year guard scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the final 10 minutes to help the Shockers rally from behind for a 60-51 road victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Shockers (6-1) trailed 45-38 near the midway point of the second half but finished the game on a 22-6 run. Council made five-straight shots during that stretch.

WSU scored its second road victory over a major conference foe in less than a week, having toppled Mizzou of the SEC last Friday in Columbia.

It was also the Shockers’ third-straight win in Stillwater going back to 2017. Prior to that, WSU teams had been 2-15 all-time on the OSU campus.

OSU (6-2 and receiving votes in the latest Coaches Poll) missed its last nine field goal attempts and saw a five-game winning streak snapped.

Council went 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-3 from distance, to go with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. The Shockers were an incredible +30 with Council on the floor.

Morris Udeze was another second-half catalyst, scoring seven of his 13 points over the final 10:13.

Clarence “Monzy” Jackson added a season-high 10 points in just 17 minutes off the bench.

Craig Porter Jr. grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and stacked up four assists and three steals.

Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 17 points, while Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe supplied 10 rebounds.

WSU tallied 10 steals and induced 21 OSU turnovers. It was the third time in seven games this year that the Shockers have forced 20+ giveaways and the fifth time that they’ve held an opponent to less than 60 points.

Helped by Council and Jackson, WSU’s bench outscored OSU’s 34-12. The Cowboys had entered the game as the national leader in bench points (41.3).

The Shockers outshoot the hosts 42.1 to 37.5 percent. OSU also went 9-of-19 at the foul line.

In a game of runs, OSU scored the first 10 points in each half but also struggled for long stretches against WSU’s zone defense.

The Shockers dug out of a 10-0 hole with a 17-4 spurt and led by a basket at halftime, 31-29. Jackson led the charge with eight points.

WSU didn’t score its first second-points until the 12:48-mark, at which point OSU had surged back in front 39-31.

Council’s three with 9:22 to play turned the tide. His high-archer off the glass gave WSU the lead for good (49-48) with 5:21 left and opened up a stretch in which he accounted for nine-straight Shocker points. He added a three just over a minute later.

WSU clung to a 52-51 lead near the 2:00-mark when Council stuck a pull-up jumper from 15 feet.

On the next possession, Council’s teammates cleared out the lane and he blew by his defender 1-on-1 for a layup and a two-possession lead.

NOTABLE:

The Shockers improved to 7-2 in true road games in two seasons under head coach Isaac Brown.

The road team has now won each of the last six meetings in the WSU-OSU series, going back to 2002.

The Shockers are 3-2 against OSU since the series’ 2016 revival with wins in three of the last four.

Tyson Etienne did not make a free throw for the first time since his freshman year, ending a streak of 29-straight games. It was the longest by a Shocker since 2004.

Etienne connected on his 144th career three-pointer, tying him with Paul Guffrovich for 11th on the all-time list.

UP NEXT:

The Shockers will face another Big 12 foe this weekend when Kansas State invades INTRUST Bank Arena. Sunday’s tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will air nationally on ESPNU.

Ticket are available online at selectaseat.com or by visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office inside INTRUST Bank Arena (M-F, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Previous articleRoyals Sign Pitcher Taylor Clarke To Major League Deal
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.