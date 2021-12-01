K-State Basketball Shuts Down Albany, 71-43

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State got double-doubles from Mark Smith and Selton Miguel in a 71-43 win over Albany on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. It was the second win in a row for the Cats, who improved to 4-2.

Smith (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Miguel (12 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for K-State in the win, while Nijel Pack had a game-high 17 with five makes from deep. K-State knocked down 10 three pointers on the evening and out rebounded the Great Danes 48-27.

The Cats were 26-for-56 from the field overall (46.4 percent) and 10-for-26 from long range. Smith scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, as K-State pulled away for the easy win.

Albany struggled offensively throughout the game and finished with a season low in both points and field goal percentage. Albany, now 1-6 on the season, went just 17-for-54 (31.5 percent) from the field overall and 1-for-18 (5.6 percent) from long range. De’Vondre Perry was the only Albany player in double figures with 11 points.