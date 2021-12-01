65.1 F
Salina
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeThe Sports Ticket
The Sports Ticket

12-1-21 DUKE LOSES-CFB PLAYOFF RANKINGS-NBA MARQUEE

By Sports Ticket

Previous articleHomicide Investigation in Osborne County
Next articleReverse Advent to Block Out Hunger
Sports Ticket

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.