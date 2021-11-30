35.7 F
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Homicide Investigation in Osborne County

By Dusty Deines

OSBORNE COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found deceased in a field near Downs, Kansas.

The Osborne County Sheriff’s Office initiated a missing person investigation on Nov. 4 after Calvin L. Beams, 48, of Downs, was reported missing.

On Monday, Nov. 8, just before 4 p.m., a farmer discovered the body of a deceased male in a field near S. 20th Ave. and W. 80th Dr., south of Downs. The Osborne County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

On Nov. 9, it was confirmed that the deceased male was Beams. Investigators believe Beams was the victim of a homicide.

An autopsy was conducted. No arrest(s) have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines

