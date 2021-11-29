53.3 F
Kansas Sports

KBCA Preseason High School Basketball Rankings – 11/29/2021

By Derek Nester

Kansas Basketball Coaches Association
Preseason Class Rankings Nov. 29, 2021

GIRLS RANKINGS

6A Girls
1 Shawnee Mission Northwest
2 Washburn Rural
3 Olathe North
4 Shawnee Mission West
5 Blue Valley North
6 Derby
7 Dodge City
8 Topeka High
9 Wichita Heights
10 Olathe Northwest

5A Girls
1 St. Thomas Aquinas
2 Andover Central
3 Salina Central
4 Lansing
5 Maize
6 Bishop Carroll
7 St. James Academy
8 Maize South
9 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10 Emporia

4A Girls
1 Bishop Miege
2 McPherson
3 Labette County
4 Andale
5 Louisburg
6 Paola
7 Clearwater
8 Wellington
9 Eudora
10 Wamego

3A Girls
1 Hugoton
2 Cheney
3 Nickerson
4 Goodland
5 Silver Lake
6 Phillipsburg
7 Thomas More Prep
8 Hesston
9 Eureka
10 Haven

2A Girls
1 Sterling
2 St. Mary’s Colgan
3 Garden Plain
4 Valley Heights
5 Smith Center
6 Hillsboro
7 Trego Community
8 Wabaunsee
9 Atchison County
10 Moundridge

1A-Div 1 Girls
1 Little River
2 Burlingame
3 St. John- Hudson
4 Spearville
5 Pretty Prairie
6 Centralia
7 Coldwater-South Central
8 Highland – Doniphan West
9 Victoria
10 Osborne

1A-Div 2 Girls
1 Central Plains
2 Hanover
3 Lebo
4 Golden Plains
5 Hutchinson Central Christian
6 Dighton
7 Wheatland/Grinnell
8 St. John’s/Beloit
9 Bucklin
10 Attica

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys
1 Lawrence-Free State
2 Shawnee Mission Northwest
3 Wichita Heights
4 Blue Valley Northwest
5 Blue Valley West
6 Blue Valley North
7 Derby
8 Lawrence
9 Olathe South
10 Blue Valley

5A Boys
1 Maize
2 Basehor Linwood
3 Bishop Carroll
4 Andover
5 Blue Valley Southwest
6 Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7 Hays
8 Topeka Seaman
9 Maize South
10 St. James Academy

4A Boys
1 Bishop Miege
2 Louisburg
3 Tonganoxie
4 Rose Hill
5 McPherson
6 Abilene
7 Buhler
8 Wamego
9 Parsons
10 Holton

3A Boys
1 Hesston
2 Galena
3 Thomas More Prep
4 Royal Valley
5 Wichita Collegiate
6 Nemaha Central
7 Hugoton
8 Cheney
9 Wichita Trinity
10 Haven

2A Boys
1 Hillsboro
2 St. Mary’s
3 Wabaunsee
4 Lyndon
5 Inman
6 Valley Falls
7 Ellinwood
8 Jefferson County North
9 Erie
10 Trego Community

1A-Div 1 Boys
1 Olpe
2 South Gray
3 Troy
4 Little River
5 Lebo
6 Meade
7 Centralia
8 Wichita Classical School
9 Solomon
10 Frankfort

1A-Div 2 Boys
1 Hanover
2 Northern Valley
3 Wheatland-Grinnell
4 Pawnee Heights
5 Axtell
6 Elyria Christian
7 Waverly
8 Logan-Palco
9 Attica
10 South Barber

