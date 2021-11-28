39.3 F
Kansas Volleyball Selected for 10th NCAA Tournament

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 10th time in program history. KU will head to Omaha, Nebraska to take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round. The match will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the D.J. Sokol Arena.

Kansas finished the regular season 16-11 overall and 8-8 in Big 12 play. At 8-8, Kansas finished tied for third in the 2021 Big 12 standings along with West Virginia and Iowa State. Texas (15-1) finished first followed by Baylor at 14-2. In their final series of the regular season, the Jayhawks swept Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas by scores of 3-1 and 3-2, to secure a bid in the tournament.

“Well, we’re thrilled to be a part of it, it’s certainly a select group. We’re thrilled that there are seven teams from the Big 12. I think that speaks to the level that our league played at this year. And we’re excited about representing the University of Kansas and the Big 12 as we move forward.”

HEAD COACH RAY BECHARD

Kansas is one of seven Big 12 teams to go dancing this year, including No. 2 Texas, No. 7 Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

The Jayhawks are headed to the tournament for the first time since the 2017 season, which concluded a six-year run of tournament appearances. During that run, the Jayhawks had their longest postseason run, a Final Four appearance in 2015.

No. 19 Oregon finished the season 22-8 overall and 13-7 in the Pac 12. Oregon finished up their regular season in similar fashion to the Jayhawks, taking down their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon defeated Oregon State 3-0 on Friday, Nov. 26 on enemy territory.

