K-State Rolls Past North Dakota, 84-42

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State put five players in double figures and cruised to an 84-42 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats moved to 3-2. North Dakota dropped to 2-5.

K-State dominated both ends of the floor. The Cats had season bests in field goal percentage (60.3) and assists (21) while forcing 17 turnovers and holding North Dakota to a season-low in points. North Dakota was just 17-for-58 from the field (29.3 percent) overall and 3-for-31 (9.7 percent) from behind the three-point line.

Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 18 points to go with five assists on 8-for-12 shooting from the field. Nijel Pack added 16 points, while both Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu delivered 15 points apiece. Mark Smith finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cats, who went 35-for-58 from the field while knocking down nine three pointers in the win. K-State went 20-for-29 (69 percent) from the floor during the second half.

K-State controlled the paint with 46 points. The Cats added 25 points off North Dakota’s 17 turnovers.