41.1 F
Salina
Sunday, November 28, 2021
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

K-State Rolls Past North Dakota, 84-42

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State put five players in double figures and cruised to an 84-42 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats moved to 3-2. North Dakota dropped to 2-5.

K-State dominated both ends of the floor. The Cats had season bests in field goal percentage (60.3) and assists (21) while forcing 17 turnovers and holding North Dakota to a season-low in points. North Dakota was just 17-for-58 from the field (29.3 percent) overall and 3-for-31 (9.7 percent) from behind the three-point line.

Markquis Nowell scored a game-high 18 points to go with five assists on 8-for-12 shooting from the field. Nijel Pack added 16 points, while both Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu delivered 15 points apiece. Mark Smith finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Cats, who went 35-for-58 from the field while knocking down nine three pointers in the win. K-State went 20-for-29 (69 percent) from the floor during the second half.

K-State controlled the paint with 46 points. The Cats added 25 points off North Dakota’s 17 turnovers.

Previous articleKansas Surges Past Iona, 96-83
Next articleSporting Suffers Last-Gasp Playoff Loss To Real Salt Lake
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.