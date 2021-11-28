Husker Volleyball Selected No. 10 National Seed, Host Campbell in NCAA First Round

Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 10 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament Sunday night and will host the NCAA first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this coming weekend.

The Huskers, making their 40th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the tournament on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. against Campbell (21-9), champions of the Big South Conference. The 4:30 p.m. match will feature Florida State (19-9) of the Atlantic Coast Conference and Kansas State (15-12) of the Big 12 Conference. Friday’s winners will meet on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Louisville, Texas, Pitt and Wisconsin received the top four seeds from the NCAA Tournament Committee. Should those teams all advance past the first weekend, they would host an NCAA Regional the following weekend. Nebraska is in the same region as Texas along with No. 7 national seed Kentucky and No. 15 Washington. The Huskers would have an opportunity to host an NCAA Regional only if they advance past the opening two rounds and Texas and Kentucky were upset in the first or second round.

Tickets to the first and second rounds in Lincoln are available for purchase online at Huskers.com/tickets as of Sunday night. Tickets will be available by phone at 800-8-BIG RED beginning at 8 a.m. Monday based on availability. Streaming and broadcast information will be announced later this week.

Friday will be Nebraska’s first meeting in program history with Campbell, which earned its first NCAA Tournament berth. Kansas State was part of NU’s Husker Invitational tournament field to open the 2021 season, and Nebraska leads the all-time series with the Wildcats, 84-4. The Huskers last faced Florida State in 2014 at the AVCA Showcase and lead the all-time series with the Seminoles, 2-1.

The Huskers, who finished the regular season at 21-7 overall, took second in the Big Ten Conference this season. Nebraska carries a streak of nine straight NCAA Regional Final appearances and owns five national championships (1995, 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2017). It is the most recent Big Ten program to win a national championship (2017).

NU also ranks second in NCAA history in postseason wins (118-34) and winning percentage (.776) over 39 previous tournament appearances.

The 2021 season marks the 36th time that Lincoln has hosted NCAA first- and second-round competition.

The 2021 Husker squad looks to return to the Final Four for the 16th time in program history. This year’s NCAA Championship is set for December 16-18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

NCAA FIRST AND SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE

First Round – Friday, Dec. 3

4:30 p.m. – Kansas State vs. Florida State

7 p.m.* – Campbell vs. Nebraska

*or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 4:30 p.m. match, but no sooner than 7 p.m.

Second Round – Saturday, Dec. 4

7 p.m. – First Round Winners