Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 11/22/2021

By Bruce Dierking

Marysville city council met Monday and voted to contribute $10,000 toward a new downtown speaker system, for the chamber/main street, who will coordinate fundraising toward the balance of $25,600. The outdoor speakers to be installed downtown will replace a system installed some five years ago and will be under a five-year warranty. Permission was granted for some street closures downtown for the chamber/main street Christmas opening Saturday, December 4th, and for closure of Park Place for a Christmas celebration Sunday evening, December 12th.

A nuisance ordinance for abandoned vehicles parked at 509 N. 14th street was approved. Replacement of a lift station pump for $12,000 was approved, and an extension for completion of the fire station for 28 days was approved, due to back orders of equipment. The generator is back ordered 14 weeks. Final cost of $1.2 million included changes of nearly $90,000. Work on N. 11th road is ready for final inspection, and Airport Road is poured with dirt work being completed.

